Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 15,610 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,610 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Viasat by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 232,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,352,000 after buying an additional 26,439 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Viasat by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,432,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Viasat during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Viasat by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSAT opened at $27.72 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.90.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viasat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

