Greenleaf Trust Acquires 34,469 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 760,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,469 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.4% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Greenleaf Trust owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $34,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 33,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 536,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,442.7% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 88,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 83,069 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.87 and a 52-week high of $54.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.60.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

