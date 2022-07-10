Greenleaf Trust Acquires 601 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,682,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 12,466.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 471,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,828,000 after purchasing an additional 467,626 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Chubb by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,931,000 after purchasing an additional 389,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $193.07 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $159.47 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.29 and a 200-day moving average of $203.59.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.14.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

