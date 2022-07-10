Greenleaf Trust Buys 2,092 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,302 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW stock opened at $181.63 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.22. The company has a market cap of $116.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

