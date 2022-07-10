Greenleaf Trust Has $11.51 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 80 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $186.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.48 and its 200-day moving average is $328.32. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.03.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

