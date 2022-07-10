Greenleaf Trust Has $17.08 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $17,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after purchasing an additional 401,615 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $7,918,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,745,526,000 after purchasing an additional 369,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,095,288,000 after acquiring an additional 100,386 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $883.65.

Shares of TSLA opened at $752.29 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $729.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $878.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $779.67 billion, a PE ratio of 102.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.