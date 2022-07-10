Greenleaf Trust Has $20.57 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 0.2% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $20,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $822,231,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,266 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,023,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 396.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,825,000 after purchasing an additional 700,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $352.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $339.07 and its 200-day moving average is $384.93.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.71.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

