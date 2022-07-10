Greenleaf Trust Has $8.35 Million Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,749 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSY. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,493,000 after buying an additional 64,295 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.88.

