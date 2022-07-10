Greenleaf Trust Purchases 3,069 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 8.0% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 62,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 12.6% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Amgen by 10.0% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in Amgen by 11.5% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 826,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $199,816,000 after acquiring an additional 85,352 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Amgen by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $248.48 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.28. The company has a market capitalization of $132.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

