Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.3% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $171.88 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.78 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The stock has a market cap of $237.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.36.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

