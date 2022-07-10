Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Grumpy Finance has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded flat against the dollar. One Grumpy Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004783 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,896.36 or 1.00010874 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Profile

Grumpy Finance is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grumpy Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

