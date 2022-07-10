Hamster Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Hamster has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $88,896.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hamster has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00133869 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015817 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000325 BTC.

About Hamster

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

