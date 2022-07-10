Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €170.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($177.08) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HNR1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($203.13) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($192.71) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €180.00 ($187.50) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays set a €144.00 ($150.00) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($181.25) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück stock opened at €139.00 ($144.79) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €140.70 and a 200-day moving average of €153.77. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($98.70) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($121.22).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.