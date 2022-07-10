HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a C$1.60 price target on the stock.
Fury Gold Mines stock opened at C$0.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22. Fury Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$0.56 and a 12-month high of C$1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Fury Gold Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
