HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a C$1.60 price target on the stock.

Fury Gold Mines stock opened at C$0.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22. Fury Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$0.56 and a 12-month high of C$1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship properties include the Eau Claire project that consists of map-designated claims totaling approximately 23,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and Committee Bay project, which comprise 57 crown leases and 190 mineral claims in six non-contiguous blocks totaling approximately 297,273 hectares situated in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

