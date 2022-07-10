HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stock Position Lowered by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. lessened its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,615 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.76. 1,888,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,310. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $109.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.522 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 0.93%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

