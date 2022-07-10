Head to Head Analysis: Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) and Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Solid Power alerts:

Solid Power has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evercel has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Solid Power and Evercel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power $2.71 million 392.46 $18.09 million N/A N/A Evercel $45.08 million 1.12 $1.12 million N/A N/A

Solid Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Evercel.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.4% of Solid Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Solid Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Power and Evercel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power N/A 5.62% 3.08% Evercel N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Solid Power and Evercel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 0 0 2 0 3.00 Evercel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solid Power currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 71.85%. Given Solid Power’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Solid Power is more favorable than Evercel.

Summary

Solid Power beats Evercel on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solid Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Evercel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evercel, Inc., through its interest in Printronix Holding Corporation, designs and manufactures printers and related consumables for various industrial printing applications worldwide. The company provides multi-technology supply chain printing solutions for various industries, including manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail distribution, food and beverages distribution, and pharmaceutical distribution. Its line matrix printers are used in various applications, such as labeling and inventory management, build sheets, invoicing, manifests and bills of lading, and reporting. The company offers its products directly to end-users, as well as through channel partners, such as dealers and distributors. Evercel, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.