Head to Head Analysis: Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) & Bell Industries (OTCMKTS:BLLI)

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG – Get Rating) and Bell Industries (OTCMKTS:BLLI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orbital Energy Group and Bell Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbital Energy Group $82.95 million 0.72 -$61.25 million ($1.11) -0.62 Bell Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bell Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orbital Energy Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.0% of Orbital Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Orbital Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 91.1% of Bell Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Orbital Energy Group and Bell Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbital Energy Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orbital Energy Group presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 479.71%. Given Orbital Energy Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Orbital Energy Group is more favorable than Bell Industries.

Risk & Volatility

Orbital Energy Group has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bell Industries has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Orbital Energy Group and Bell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbital Energy Group -51.03% -45.36% -12.44% Bell Industries N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Orbital Energy Group beats Bell Industries on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. provides electric power, telecommunications, and renewables solutions and services in the United States and India. It designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather; and provides services to the electric transmission and substation, industrial, telecommunication, and disaster restoration market sectors. The company also offers engineering, design, construction, and maintenance services to the broadband and wireless telecommunication industries; enterprise solutions to the cable and telecommunication industries; and telecommunication services, such as various wireless service capabilities. In addition, it provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Bell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bell Industries, Inc., operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Bell Techlogix, provides various technology products, mobile application and support solutions, and managed lifecycle services in the United States. Its services include technology planning, acquisition, warranty, disposal, and deployment; 24/7 help desk services; technical support and maintenance; and recycle services. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

