Head to Head Comparison: Electronic Cigarettes International Group (OTCMKTS:ECIGQ) & 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII)

Electronic Cigarettes International Group (OTCMKTS:ECIGQ – Get Rating) and 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Electronic Cigarettes International Group and 22nd Century Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Cigarettes International Group N/A N/A N/A 22nd Century Group -109.97% -43.44% -38.70%

This table compares Electronic Cigarettes International Group and 22nd Century Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Cigarettes International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 22nd Century Group $30.95 million 11.48 -$32.61 million ($0.23) -9.39

Electronic Cigarettes International Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 22nd Century Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.2% of 22nd Century Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of 22nd Century Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Electronic Cigarettes International Group and 22nd Century Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Cigarettes International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A 22nd Century Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

22nd Century Group has a consensus target price of $6.13, indicating a potential upside of 183.56%. Given 22nd Century Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 22nd Century Group is more favorable than Electronic Cigarettes International Group.

Summary

22nd Century Group beats Electronic Cigarettes International Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electronic Cigarettes International Group (Get Rating)

Electronic Cigarettes International Group, Ltd. is a marketer and distributor of vaping products and electronic cigarettes primarily in the United States and internationally. It offers disposables, rechargeables, tanks, starter kits, e-liquids, open and closed-end vaping systems and accessories. The Company’s brand portfolio includes the FIN, VIP, VAPESTICK and VICTORY. Electronic Cigarettes International Group, Ltd. is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About 22nd Century Group (Get Rating)

22nd Century Group, Inc., an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies. The company has collaboration with Keygene N.V. to develop hemp/cannabis plants for exceptional cannabinoid profiles and other superior agronomic traits for medical, therapeutic, and agricultural uses, as well as other applications. 22nd Century Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

