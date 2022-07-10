Head-To-Head Comparison: Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) vs. Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) and Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sportradar Group and Similarweb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportradar Group $664.00 million 3.57 $14.87 million N/A N/A Similarweb $137.67 million 5.23 -$68.98 million ($1.22) -7.94

Sportradar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Similarweb.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sportradar Group and Similarweb, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportradar Group 0 2 9 0 2.82 Similarweb 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sportradar Group currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 149.69%. Similarweb has a consensus price target of $20.80, indicating a potential upside of 114.65%. Given Sportradar Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than Similarweb.

Profitability

This table compares Sportradar Group and Similarweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportradar Group N/A N/A N/A Similarweb -54.07% -88.43% -34.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.9% of Sportradar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Similarweb shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats Similarweb on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sportradar Group (Get Rating)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies. In addition, the company provides sports entertainment, gaming solution, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. Further, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

About Similarweb (Get Rating)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel. The company also provides shopper intelligence solutions that allows digital commerce leadership, and category and product managers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process; and sales intelligence solutions, which enables sales management and operations, sales representatives, and account management teams to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers in to generate leads quickly. In addition, it offers investor intelligence solution that allows portfolio managers, investment professionals, data scientists, and research analysts to access an end-to-end view of market, sector or company performance to ideate and monitor investment opportunities, forecast market performance, and perform due diligence. The company serves retail, consumer packaged goods, travel, consumer finance, business-to-business software, and logistics companies; and consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, payment processors, and institutional investors. Similarweb Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

