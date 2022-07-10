Head-To-Head Contrast: Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) & Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) and Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Ondas alerts:

This table compares Ondas and Sierra Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ondas -1,017.95% -22.43% -20.51% Sierra Wireless -13.35% -8.87% -4.64%

17.5% of Ondas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Sierra Wireless shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Ondas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Sierra Wireless shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ondas and Sierra Wireless, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ondas 0 0 0 0 N/A Sierra Wireless 1 3 5 0 2.44

Sierra Wireless has a consensus target price of $21.93, suggesting a potential downside of 12.04%. Given Sierra Wireless’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sierra Wireless is more favorable than Ondas.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ondas and Sierra Wireless’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ondas $2.91 million 80.75 -$15.02 million ($0.57) -9.68 Sierra Wireless $473.21 million 2.05 -$89.02 million ($1.92) -12.98

Ondas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sierra Wireless. Sierra Wireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ondas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Ondas has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Wireless has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sierra Wireless beats Ondas on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ondas (Get Rating)

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform. It provides FullMAX base station and remote radios; and FullMAX SDR platform that helps to enable secure and reliable industrial-grade connectivity for truly mission-critical applications. The company also offers Scout Drone, an AI-powered drone with imaging payloads; the ScoutBase, a ruggedized base station for housing, charging, data processing, and cloud transfer; and ScoutView, an American robotics analytics and user interface software package. It sells its products and services through direct sales force and value-added sales partners to critical infrastructure providers and applications, such as rail operators, commercial and industrial drone operators, electric and gas utilities, water and wastewater utilities, oil and gas producers and pipeline operators, and for other critical infrastructure applications in areas, such as homeland security and defense, and transportation markets. The company is headquartered in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

About Sierra Wireless (Get Rating)

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of Sierra Wireless AirLink routers, IoT applications and advanced network management, managed network services, and mobility applications. This segment also offers asset, fleet, and cargo tracking services; offender and remote monitoring services; and alarm communications, as well as a cloud platform that comprises reporting and analytics. The company serves enterprises, industrial companies, and OEMs through direct and indirect channels, such as OEMs, distributors, value-added resellers, and mobile network operators. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.