Helen Stephens Group LLC Has $323,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Helen Stephens Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.35. 1,939,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,754. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.71. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.