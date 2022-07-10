Helen Stephens Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Helen Stephens Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.74. 888,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,051. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.46. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

