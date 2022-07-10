Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $497,000 Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $484.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $487.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.39. Elevance Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The firm has a market cap of $116.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $607.00 to $533.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.76.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

