Hengehold Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,070 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $40.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.08. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

