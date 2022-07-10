Hengehold Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 735 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $357.29 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.51.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

