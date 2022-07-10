Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 1,433 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after acquiring an additional 533,468 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $20.80 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

