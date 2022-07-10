Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 6,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.62.

HON stock opened at $173.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.96 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.58.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

