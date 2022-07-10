Horizen 24-Hour Volume Tops $19.81 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $217.10 million and approximately $19.81 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.25 or 0.00081707 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 25% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00283649 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00076064 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004072 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,586,262 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Buying and Selling Horizen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

