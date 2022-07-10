HSBC Analysts Give Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) a €1.20 Price Target

HSBC set a €1.20 ($1.25) price objective on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €1.70 ($1.77) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €1.50 ($1.56) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.17) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €1.90 ($1.98) price target on Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €1.10 ($1.15) price target on Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

AF opened at €1.17 ($1.22) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is €3.44. Air France-KLM has a one year low of €6.88 ($7.17) and a one year high of €14.65 ($15.26).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.