Humanscape (HUM) Price Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Humanscape (HUM) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000849 BTC on major exchanges. Humanscape has a market cap of $143.03 million and $6.07 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 791,409,623 coins. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

