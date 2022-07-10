Idena (IDNA) Market Cap Hits $2.21 Million

Idena (IDNA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Idena coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a market cap of $2.21 million and $129,607.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Idena has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00134634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00015511 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 87,205,819 coins and its circulating supply is 60,667,900 coins. The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

