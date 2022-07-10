Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDRA opened at $0.46 on Friday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52. The company has a market cap of $24.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.63.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 795,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 196,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 109,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

