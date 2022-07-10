Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. JMP Securities currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:INBX opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05. Inhibrx has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $672.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.84.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.18). Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,289.14% and a negative return on equity of 246.26%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Inhibrx will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $686,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,515,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,192,045.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 604.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 51,357 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Inhibrx by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after acquiring an additional 24,664 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth about $1,062,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

