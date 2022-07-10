Insider Buying: Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Major Shareholder Purchases $685,500.00 in Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 137,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $685,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,793,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,020. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 30th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 7,371 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $28,599.48.

On Friday, June 17th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 1,700 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $8,500.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 8,457 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $31,713.75.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 29 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $114.26.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 9,657 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $36,696.60.

On Friday, May 20th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 6,149 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $23,243.22.

On Thursday, April 14th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 22,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 5,000 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 2,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $11,500.00.

NYSE SUP opened at $4.05 on Friday. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $108.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 4.07.

Superior Industries International ( NYSE:SUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $400.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.86 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Superior Industries International in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Superior Industries International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 45,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 546,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 91,676 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 339.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 132,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 102,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

