Insider Buying: Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM) Director Purchases 111,500 Shares of Stock

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating) Director Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 111,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$10,146.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,144,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$559,171.07.

Christopher Ross Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 150,000 shares of Ximen Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$21,300.00.

XIM stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.16. 655,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. Ximen Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.09 and a 52 week high of C$0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32.

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in British Columbia. The company also holds interest in the Wild Horse Creek property that consists of 139 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 12,767 hectares located in southern British Columbia.

