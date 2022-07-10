Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Inspirato’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ISPO. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Inspirato from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Inspirato in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an inline rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Inspirato in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Inspirato from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISPO opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Inspirato has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19.

Inspirato ( NASDAQ:ISPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $82.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inspirato will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. W Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspirato during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,477,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Inspirato during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

