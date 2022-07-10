Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $288.55.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Insulet from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $235.51 on Friday. Insulet has a 12-month low of $181.00 and a 12-month high of $324.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 373.83 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Insulet will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 153.6% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

