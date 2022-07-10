International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 190 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 190 ($2.30) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IAG. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 155 ($1.88) to GBX 140 ($1.70) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.18) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 140 ($1.70) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 175.46 ($2.12).

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 110.12 ($1.33) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.45 billion and a PE ratio of -2.40. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 102.84 ($1.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 199.50 ($2.42). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 121.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 139.64.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

