Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Holdings Trimmed by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,487,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 262.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 26,092 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 264,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after purchasing an additional 65,932 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $20.95 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14.

