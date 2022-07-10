Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 31,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 101,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,467,000 after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP opened at $137.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.04. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $129.56 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.