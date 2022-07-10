Investec Lowers Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) to Hold

Investec downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $19.90 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.98.
SBSW opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $20.64.
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
