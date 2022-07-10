Investec Lowers Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) to Hold

Investec downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $19.90 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.98.

SBSW opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $20.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 565,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 125,708 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after buying an additional 355,717 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

