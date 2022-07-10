iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Acquired by Helen Stephens Group LLC

Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,178 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $8,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,094,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,219,000 after buying an additional 157,024 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,163,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,423,000 after purchasing an additional 321,887 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,718,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,675,000 after purchasing an additional 114,934 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,523,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,204,000 after purchasing an additional 342,737 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,162,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,450,000 after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.73. 645,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,368. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.18. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

