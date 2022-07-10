iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is ARGI Investment Services LLC’s 6th Largest Position

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,743,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,497 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $135,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $71.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.62. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

