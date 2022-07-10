iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Boosted by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 1.1% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 204,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,868,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $973,000. Finally, Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 56,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 28,314 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $71.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.62.

