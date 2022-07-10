iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.99. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

