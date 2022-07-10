iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Greenleaf Trust’s 2nd Largest Position

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,671,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,153 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.1% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $758,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $390.68 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.81.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
