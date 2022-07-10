iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,617,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,253 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 10.1% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.23% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $734,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $390.68 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $396.23 and a 200 day moving average of $429.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

