J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.05.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $165.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.23.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.85%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

