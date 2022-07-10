J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2022

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHTGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.05.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $165.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.23.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.85%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.