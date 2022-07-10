J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 300 ($3.63) price target on the grocer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.45) to GBX 230 ($2.79) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 270 ($3.27).

LON:SBRY opened at GBX 216.90 ($2.63) on Wednesday. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of GBX 200.80 ($2.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 342 ($4.14). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 222.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 251.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 747.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.12) per share. This is a positive change from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Kevin O’Byrne sold 247,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.80), for a total value of £571,658.01 ($692,247.53).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

