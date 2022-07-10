J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.79) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.87.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

J Sainsbury stock opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $18.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 5.41%.

About J Sainsbury (Get Rating)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.